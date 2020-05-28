Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May- the Republic Day and wish every citizen of Azerbaijan robust health, joy, love and happiness! May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! ”


