Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Independence Day

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Independence Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the State Independence Day.

“Dear fellow countrymen! I congratulate you on the occasion of the State Independence Day, and wish our country continuous development, new successes, peace and prosperity,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her Instagram post.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      