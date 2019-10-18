First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on State Independence Day
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the State Independence Day.
“Dear fellow countrymen! I congratulate you on the occasion of the State Independence Day, and wish our country continuous development, new successes, peace and prosperity,” Mehriban Aliyeva said in her Instagram post.
