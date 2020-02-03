Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani youth

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 2 February- the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Dear young people, I sincerely congratulate each of you on the occasion of the Azerbaijani Youth Day.

You are the future of our country. I am confident that with your intelligence, knowledge, abilities, victories and achievements you will always make our people happy and worthily contribute to the development of Azerbaijan. I wish all our young people the best of health, inexhaustible enthusiasm, good mood, happiness and prosperity!”

