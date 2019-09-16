First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates pupils and students on Knowledge Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated pupils and students on the occasion of 15 September – the Knowledge Day.

The congratulatory message was shared on the first lady`s official Instagram account.

“Dear pupils and students. Dear teachers and parents.

I congratulate you on the occasion of this dear and nice holiday – the Knowledge Day.

This is the beginning of a new academic year and a great, responsible and exciting endeavour. May the new academic year bring you great success, interesting encounters and inventions in your education and be successful and fruitful for every pupil, student and teacher. I wish you happiness, the best of health and new achievements.

Dear friends, Happy Knowledge Day!”, Mehriban Aliyeva said in her message.

News.Az

