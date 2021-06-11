First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends condolences over death of Archbishop Alexander

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page over the death of Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander.

The post reads: “Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy Alexander was a sincere, kind and generous person. His unwavering devotion to his profession, his contribution to the development of multicultural values and the expansion of dialogue between religions and civilizations earned him great love and respect in Azerbaijan. His blessed memory will always live in our hearts. On this sad day, I pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace and grant patience to his relatives and loved ones!”

News.Az