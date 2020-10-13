Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

The post says:

"I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier! May Almighty God bless them in this sacred struggle for the Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      