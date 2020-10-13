First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier
Politics
The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.
The post says:
"I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier! May Almighty God bless them in this sacred struggle for the Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"
