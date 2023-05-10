First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The post reads: "To the bright memory of Heydar Aliyev

10.05.2023. Shusha.

Mysterious and unique Shusha.

The trees with dense canopies, the air smells fresh and clean, the breathing is like life-giving elixir. The piercing blue sky.

The narrow cobblestone streets. Destroyed houses, ruins, but ruins that retained their original appearance.

Uncut, thick grass on the roadsides. Red poppies have bloomed in some places.

How to describe the soundscape of Shusha? Sometimes it's absolute, deafening silence. The twittering of birds, the whisper of leaves is the breath of the city.

You want to stroll along the streets and lanes, touch the trees and the ancient stones, and erase the traces of bullets with your palm.

You lose the sense of time on the Jidir Duzu plain. What you only see around are endless mountains and blue sky. You can lie on the grass for a while, and if you're lucky enough you can also enjoy the silent flight of the eagles and their giant flapping wings as if in slow motion.

How to choose the words to describe your feelings in the magical city of Shusha? Thoughts drift into the past...

The country is on the edge of the abyss, occupied lands, Shusha, a victim of betrayal.

IDPs, IDPs, hundreds of thousands of IDPs...

Confusion, sorrow and endless pain. It was at this time - in the fall of 1993, you - an old man who has suffered a serious illness - began to lead Azerbaijan. As if you and the country suffered together. As if a piercing pain of loss, of injustice brought you back to the people, and the people to you.

Further events were predestined by the God. It was followed by a long way to go to the wonderful city of Shusha.

Then there was healing, revival, rebuilding. We have restored our pride. We have achieved the Triumph!

What was destined by the Almighty God was fulfilled thanks to your wisdom, your unshakable, strong will, your endless love for your Motherland, for each of us.

I remember joyful, bright, exciting memories. These memories are with me, and I will keep them forever.

Your eyes, your smile, your laughter and your tears. The stories you told, the advice you gave, the answers to the challenging questions. Your ability to forgive and to love.

Your resilience, your unbroken spirit, your faith in your people - all of these will remain with us forever.

You hear the voice of Shusha out there in the deep blue sky, and send us all your love, your faith in us, in Azerbaijan.

It is no coincidence that today proud eagles are flying in the sky of Jidir Duzu plain.

With infinite respect to You."





