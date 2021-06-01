Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on International Children's Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on June 1- International Children's Day.

The post on her official Instagram page says:

“Today is June 1-International Children's Day. I sincerely congratulate all the children on this bright, beautiful day! I wish every child on earth good health, love, happy days, carefree childhood and a happy life! May the Almighty protect children from all troubles and evils!”

