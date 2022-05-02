Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes posts on Ramadan holiday (PHOTO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made posts on her Instagram page on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, News.Az reports. 

Sharing photos on her social network account from the iftar ceremony for the elderly residents of the social welfare institution on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Mehriban Aliyeva wrote: "May Allah accept your fast."

