First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva offers condolences to people of Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page over an earthquake that occurred in Türkiye on February 6, News.Az reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva said: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the news about the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the south-east of Türkiye. May Allah rest the souls of those who died during the tragedy in peace. I extend my deep condolences to their relatives and friends. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I pray to the Almighty God for the strength and patience for all the people of Türkiye!”

News.Az