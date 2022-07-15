First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares posts on Vagif Poetry Days (VIDEO)
- 15 Jul 2022 07:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175255
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vice-president-mehriban-aliyeva-shares-posts-on-vagif-poetry-days-video Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared Instagram posts on the second Vagif Poetry Days held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.
The post reads: “Vagif Poetry Days. Shusha 2022”, “Touching moments full of pride. Shusha 2022”.