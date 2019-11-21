First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is on an official visit to the Russian Federation, has visited the tomb of the unknown soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden in Moscow.

Military Commandant of Moscow Yevgeny Seleznev reported to Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the unknown soldier and laid a wreath at the eternal flame.

State anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

A guard of honor then marched in front of the First Vice-President.

News.Az

