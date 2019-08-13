First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded with Order of Friendship of Russia

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded with Order of Friendship of Russia

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded with the Order of Friendship of the Russian Federation by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first vice-president of Azerbaijan was awarded for her merits in the development and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

News.Az

News.Az