Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded with Order of Friendship of Russia

  • Other
  • Share
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded with Order of Friendship of Russia

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded with the Order of Friendship of the Russian Federation by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first vice-president of Azerbaijan was awarded for her merits in the development and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      