First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends concert of famous pianist Denis Matsuev in Heydar Aliyev Palace

A world-renowned virtuoso pianist, People’s Artist of Russia, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Denis Matsuev has performed with a concert program at the Heydar Aliyev

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the concert.

Denis Matsuev is rightly considered as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation. Matsuev performs with the world's best known orchestras, such as the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestras, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Pittsburg Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, and others.

Denis Matsuev regularly appears with the most distinguished conductors on a stage today.

Since his triumph in the 1998 at the 11th International Tchaikovsky Competition, Denis Matsuev has become a virtuoso in the grandest of Russian pianistic tradition and has quickly established himself as one of the most prominent pianists of his generation.

News.Az

