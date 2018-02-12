First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijani people highly appreciate atmosphere of tolerance, peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her confidence that the Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher's visit will give an impetus to the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, Trend reports.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the relations between the two countries. She pointed to the recent high-level meetings, and visits, saying the visits of Pope John Paul II in 2002 and Pope Francis in 2016 to Azerbaijan opened a new page in the Azerbaijan-Holy See relations.

Saying representatives of different religions, cultures and nations have lived in peace and mutual respect for centuries in Azerbaijan, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva noted that the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate the atmosphere of tolerance and peace.

She described this as both the policy of the Azerbaijani government and the lifestyle of the Azerbaijani society.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva hailed the current relations between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican, and underlined the importance of the jointly realized large-scale projects.

First Vice-President recalled the events that were held on the occasion of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2011- 2012 in the Vatican with the support of Paul Richard Gallagher, as well as the launch of the exhibition at one of the Vatican's museums, featuring Azerbaijan's history and traditions.

She noted that Azerbaijan is proud to be the first country to organize the exhibition at the Vatican museum. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also highlighted Azerbaijan's contributions to the preservation of famous Christian monuments, including the restoration of catacombs in the Vatican with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva noted that the collaboration between Azerbaijan and the Holy See has been elevated to the level of friendship, and expressed her confidence that the friendly relations will continue in the years ahead.

Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said he is deeply impressed with his three-day visit to Azerbaijan, praising the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher extended the greetings of Pope Francis and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

News.Az

News.Az