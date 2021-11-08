First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on the occasion of 8 November-Victory Day, on her official Instagram page.

“Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the first anniversary of the glorious Victory won in the Patriotic War.

It is difficult to express in words the feelings and emotions that live in our hearts and given to us by the Almighty. Every Azerbaijani was looking forward to this Victory and every Azerbaijani is rightfully proud of it!

On this significant day, I want to express my boundless gratitude to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our heroic soldiers and officers, and our fearless President who always keeps his word.

May Allah rest the souls of all our unforgettable martyrs in peace. I bow my head to mothers and fathers who raised heroes ready to give their lives for their Motherland.

Azerbaijani people, live forever with your head held high! All of us together have passed a thorny, difficult but glorious path, the path to the great Victory! As a victorious nation, the sacred duty of each one of us now is to defend the independent Azerbaijan and our unity. May the Almighty protect the Azerbaijani people and our Motherland!

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN.”

