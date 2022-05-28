First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on 28 May - the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May – the Independence Day, and wish every Azerbaijani citizen the best of health, joy, love, and happiness! May our independence be eternal! May Almighty God protect our native Azerbaijan!"

News.Az