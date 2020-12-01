First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin district

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the liberation of Lachin district from occupation.

The post reads: “I sincerely congratulate all of you on the liberation of Lachin district from occupation! May Almighty God bestow his mercy upon our people and health and happiness upon all of our fellow citizens, as well as peace, tranquility and bright future upon our Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

News.Az