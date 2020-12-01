Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin district

  • Politics
  • Share
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin district

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the liberation of Lachin district from occupation.

The post reads: “I sincerely congratulate all of you on the liberation of Lachin district from occupation! May Almighty God bestow his mercy upon our people and health and happiness upon all of our fellow citizens, as well as peace, tranquility and bright future upon our Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      