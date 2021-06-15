Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on National Salvation Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

The post on her official Instagram page says:

“Dear fellow countrymen!

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the National Salvation Day, and extend my best wishes to each of you! I wish for Azerbaijan’s continued successful development. May peace, tranquility, stability, unity and prosperity always reign in our country! May the Almighty God never spare his mercy for our people!"

