First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani police on their professional holiday

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani police on their professional holiday

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of 2 July – the Day of the Police of Azerbaijan.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva says: “I sincerely congratulate all policemen on their professional holiday! In these difficult days, we have all witnessed the decisive steps you have taken for the health of our citizens, your high civic responsibility and professionalism! I wish each of you and your relatives the best of health and happiness.”


