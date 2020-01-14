Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Khoshbakht Yusifzade on his 90th anniversary

  • Politics
  • Share
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Khoshbakht Yusifzade on his 90th anniversary

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of first Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Today, first Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade hits 90. Khoshbakht muallim is a living legend who has written bright pages in the oil annals of Azerbaijan.

As a true Azerbaijani intellectual, he earned sincere love and respect of all our people with his personal qualities, knowledge, rich experience, and scientific and practical activities.

On this remarkable day, I sincerely congratulate Khoshbakht Yusifzade on the occasion of his 90th anniversary and on his receiving "Heydar Aliyev" Order, the highest state award of the Republic of Azerbaijan . I extend my best wishes to him and wish him the best of health."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      