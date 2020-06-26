Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates military servicemen and veterans

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has extended congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Armed Forces.

In a post on her official Instagram account Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I congratulate all the military personnel and veterans of our country! I wish everyone good health, and the Motherland peace and prosperity!”


