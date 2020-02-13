First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates national Greco-Roman wrestling team

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the national Greco-Roman wrestling team who won 2 gold and 4 bronze medals at the European Championship held in Rome, Italy.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Our next greatest achievement in the field of sports! The national Greco-Roman wrestling team of Azerbaijan won 6 medals for the first time in history and ranked second in the overall medal table at the European Championship held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

I sincerely congratulate the athletes who have brought this glorious joy of victory to the Azerbaijani people - gold medalists Sanan Suleymanov and Rafig Huseynov, bronze medal holders Eldaniz Azizli, Murad Bazarov, Ulvi Ganizade and Islam Abbasov and their coaches, and wish them new successes and victories.”

News.Az

News.Az