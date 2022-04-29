First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses deep gratitude to employees of government agencies involved in extinguishing fire in Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed deep gratitude to the employees of government agencies who were involved in extinguishing a fire that broke out in Azersun Industrial Park in Sumgayit.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: "I am proud of the professionalism of the employees of government agencies who were involved in extinguishing the fire that broke out in Azersun Industrial Park in Haji Zeynalabdin settlement of Sumgayit city and express my deep gratitude to them."

News.Az