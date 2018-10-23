First VP Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurates new building of special school in Baku

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of a new building of a special school No. 11, constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Narimanov District, Baku.

School principal Shahzade Isgandarova informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the conditions created here, Trend reports.

The old building of school was constructed in 1897.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school and viewed conditions created here.

The three-story school occupies an area of more than 4,000 square meters. The school has 21 classrooms, a doctor’s room, a gym, a conference hall, a canteen and a library.

The 250-seat school enrolls 788 students who are served by 289 teachers.

Children in need of special care study at this school.

Extensive landscaping and reconstruction work was carried out, and a green area was created in the yard of the school.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva wished the school staff success in their activities.

