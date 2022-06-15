First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on National Salvation Day
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 15 June - the National Salvation Day, News.Az reports.
The post says: “May Allah the Almighty always protect our people and bless our native and beloved Azerbaijan with peace, tranquility and happy days!”