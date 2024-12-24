First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on birthday of President Ilham Aliyev - PHOTO

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on birthday of President Ilham Aliyev - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of the birthday of President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The post says: "24.12.2024. Happy birthday, Mr. President! May Allah the Almighty protect you and the people of Azerbaijan!"

News.Az