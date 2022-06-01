Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day (PHOTO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on June 1- International Children's Day, News.Az reports. 

The post reads: “I sincerely congratulate all our little compatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day! I wish every child the best of health, love, joy and a happy future! May Almighty God protect children from all evils!”

News about - First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      