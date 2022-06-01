First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day (PHOTO)
- 01 Jun 2022 06:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173906
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vp-mehriban-aliyeva-makes-post-on-june-1-international-childrens-day-photo Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on June 1- International Children's Day, News.Az reports.
The post reads: “I sincerely congratulate all our little compatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day! I wish every child the best of health, love, joy and a happy future! May Almighty God protect children from all evils!”