First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day (PHOTO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on June 1- International Children's Day, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “I sincerely congratulate all our little compatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day! I wish every child the best of health, love, joy and a happy future! May Almighty God protect children from all evils!”

