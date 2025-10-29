First VP Mehriban Aliyeva marks Türkiye’s Republic Day, hails Baku-Ankara unity - PHOTO
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of October 29 – Republic Day of Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The post reads: “May the Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity and brotherhood, a source of pride for our peoples, be eternal and unbreakable!”