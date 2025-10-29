Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva marks Türkiye’s Republic Day, hails Baku-Ankara unity - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of October 29 – Republic Day of Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “May the Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity and brotherhood, a source of pride for our peoples, be eternal and unbreakable!”

