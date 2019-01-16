First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with former President of the French Republic Nicolas Sarkozy, AZERTAC reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva’s role in the successful development of France-Azerbaijan bilateral relations during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency was hailed at the meeting. It was noted that Mehriban Aliyeva’s activities as head of the Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary friendship group, as well as the implementation of the important humanitarian projects by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in France made significant contribution to further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also noted that thanks to the Azerbaijani and French presidents’ activities towards the development of relations, the bilateral ties between the two countries in a number of areas were expanded during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency.

News.Az

