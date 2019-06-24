First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with UN Under-Secretary-General

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Under Secretary-General of the United Nations for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanked the United Nations for its decision to hold the UN Public Service Forum in Azerbaijan, and expressed her hope that the results of the forum will be beneficial for participating countries in the public service reform processes, and the exchange of views and experiences in this area.

Hailing Azerbaijan’s successful cooperation with the United Nations, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva praised the organization’s assistance provided to one million refugees and internally displaced persons in the country as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since the early years of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence.

Pointing to Azerbaijan’s economic achievements in recent years, the First Vice-President emphasized that Azerbaijan hosted a number of prestigious international events too. She expressed her confidence that the United Nations Public Service Forum will also be successfully held in Baku.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin thanked for the warm words. He also expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for the excellent organization of the Forum. Saying Baku hosts another Forum on Public Service, Liu Zhenmin hailed the importance of a large number of delegations’ participation in the event.

The UN Under-Secretary-General praised the excellent and high level implementation of public services in Azerbaijan, underlining that all this is possible thanks to the Azerbaijani President’s leadership.

Liu Zhenmin noted that together with 193 member states, the UN is involved in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, and hailed the importance of improving public services’ level in this regard.

News.Az

News.Az