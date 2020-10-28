First VP Mehriban Aliyeva offers condolences to relatives of victims of Armenia’s missile attack on Barda
“Today, the Armenian armed forces once again grossly violated the humanitarian ceasefire regime by subjecting to missile attack the city of Barda, located outside the combat zone. As a result of Smerch cluster missile shelling, four civilians, including a seven-year-old girl were killed. Fourteen people, including four children were seriously wounded," says an Instagram post by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.
In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Killing of civilians during the armed conflict is a gross violation of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the norms of international humanitarian law as a whole. How many more innocent souls must be killed by the Armenian aggressors so that the international community can stop watching these crimes in silence? I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We will liberate our lands from the aggressors and put an end to these crimes.
May Almighty God bless our Motherland!”