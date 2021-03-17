First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from Shusha visit on her official Instagram account
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footages from visit to the city of Shusha on her official Instagram account.
The post highlighting the visit says:
“Dear sisters and brothers!
Today, on the day of Torpag Charshanbasi, we visited our native Shusha city again. It is with great pleasure that I share with you footages from our visit. I wish each of you the best of health, long life, happiness, and peace! I ask God's mercy for all our martyrs who died for the Motherland! May Almighty God bless you and your loved ones!
Best wishes and kind regards,
Your MEHRIBAN”