First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos taken with Azerbaijani soldiers and officers on Jidir Duzu (PHOTOS)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared photos from Jidir Duzu, Shusha on her official Instagram page, News.Az reports.

The posts say: “One of the happiest days of my life! On the first anniversary of the Victory Day on Jidir Duzu with the brave soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan! Thank you very much! May the Almighty protect you!”





News.Az