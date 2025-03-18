First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post from Aghdara - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post from Aghdara on her social media accounts, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “Aghdara district, Hasanriz village. 18.03.2025. May Allah the Almighty grant everyone strong health, abundant joy, love, and happiness, bring a cheerful spirit to every home, and bless every household with abundance! Happy Last Tuesday!”

News.Az