First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post from Aghdara - VIDEO

  • Politics
Photo: AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post from Aghdara on her social media accounts, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “Aghdara district, Hasanriz village. 18.03.2025. May Allah the Almighty grant everyone strong health, abundant joy, love, and happiness, bring a cheerful spirit to every home, and bless every household with abundance! Happy Last Tuesday!”

