First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post from Lithuania: Thank you very much for your warm welcome and hospitality!
- 22 May 2023 07:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184967
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vp-mehriban-aliyeva-shares-post-from-lithuania-thank-you-very-much-for-your-warm-welcome-and-hospitality Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her Instagram page about the official visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Lithuania, News.Az reports.
The First Vice-President said in her post: "Lithuania. Thank you very much for the warm welcome and hospitality!”