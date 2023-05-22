First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post from Lithuania: Thank you very much for your warm welcome and hospitality!

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her Instagram page about the official visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Lithuania, News.Az reports.

The First Vice-President said in her post: "Lithuania. Thank you very much for the warm welcome and hospitality!”

News.Az