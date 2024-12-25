First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on plane crash near Aktau

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post regarding the plane crash near Aktau.

News.Az presents the post: "I am deeply shocked by the tragic news of the plane crash near Aktau that resulted in the loss of lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished and wish them strength and patience during this difficult time. I also wish a swift recovery to the injured. May Almighty Allah protect our nation from all calamities and misfortunes!"

