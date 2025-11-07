Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares social media post on Victory Day

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares social media post on Victory Day
Photo credit: mod.gov.az

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day, News.Az reports.

The post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate each of you on the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory achieved in the Patriotic War! I thank our President, our brave soldiers and officers for celebrating today’s holiday with pride as a heroic nation!

May God have mercy on all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our Motherland!"

News about - First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares social media post on Victory Day


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      