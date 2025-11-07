First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares social media post on Victory Day
Photo credit: mod.gov.az
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day, News.Az reports.
The post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate each of you on the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory achieved in the Patriotic War! I thank our President, our brave soldiers and officers for celebrating today’s holiday with pride as a heroic nation!
May God have mercy on all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our Motherland!"