First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: The pain of Turkish people is our pain

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the fires in brotherly Turkey.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said:

“It is with a deep sense of sadness and regret that I received the news about the consequences of terrible fires that broke out in the regions of Turkey. I express my deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. The pain of the Turkish people is our pain. I ask the Almighty to grant all the people of Turkey strength and patience!”

News.Az