Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: The pain of Turkish people is our pain

  • Politics
  • Share
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: The pain of Turkish people is our pain

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the fires in brotherly Turkey.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said:

“It is with a deep sense of sadness and regret that I received the news about the consequences of terrible fires that broke out in the regions of Turkey. I express my deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. The pain of the Turkish people is our pain. I ask the Almighty to grant all the people of Turkey strength and patience!”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      