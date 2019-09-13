First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views newly-built recreation park in Kurdakhani

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed the newly-built recreation park in Kurdakhani settlement, Sabunchu district in Baku.

Head of Sabunchu District Executive Authority Adil Valiyev informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva of the work carried out in the park.

Landscaping work was carried out, a playground for kids was built in the new park which occupies an area of 2.6 hectares. The park also houses a cafe.

News.Az

