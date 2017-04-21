First VP Mehriban Aliyeva:Number of forces linking Islam to terrorism increasing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed regret over the increasing number of forces linking Islam to terrorism.

“Unfortunately, a number of Muslim countries are at war, new conflicts and threats are emerging and the number of forces linking Islam to terrorism is increasing,” said Mehriban Aliyeva addressing the final meeting of the Organizing Committee of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, according to APA.

“Religion in itself is a factor which denies terror. Islam is the religion of peace and mercy,” said the first vice-president, adding. “I believe that the unification of the entire Muslim world around the factors of friendship, brotherhood, peace and cooperation will become a great sporting holiday and contribute to the strengthening of cooperation in the Islamic world and among Muslim countries.”

News.Az

News.Az