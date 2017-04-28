Fistfight among Armenian lawyers - Reasons revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tension among lawyers peaked its reach in the Armenian Chamber of Advocates.

The sides are insulting and beating each other, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian Media.

The reasons of quarrel between Armenian lawyers revealed. According to the information, the reasons of the quarrel were Artanesyan`s Facebook posts and insults addressing to Simon Babayan, the Director of the `School of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia`.

As a result, the insulted Armenian lawyer decided to solve the issue with brute force. However, the real reason of the issue is completely different. Facebook messages were merely excuse between the sides.

There is a longstanding misunderstanding between Ara Zohrabyan, the Head of the Armenian Chamber of Advocates and a group of lawyers – Yervand Varosyan, Lousine Shakyan, T.Atanesyan and others.

Note, the Director of the `School of Advocates of the Republic of Armenia` Simon Babayan, the Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia Gevorg Mkrtchyan, the Advisor on the External Relations of the Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia Vrej Khacikyan and other lawyers have entered the human rights defenders Tigran Atanesyan and Armen Soghomonyans` offices and beat them.

