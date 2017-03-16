Fitch announces its forecast on inflation and manat rate in Azerbaijan
Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will make up 9% in 2017, the experts Fitch Ratings said at the 6th annual conference in Azerbaijan.
The experts say the average annual inflation will reduce to 5% in 2018.
In 2016 the inflation made up 12.4%.
According to Azerbaijan’s forecast, the average annual inflation will be 7.3% this year.
Fitch forecasts the manat rate against dollar will stand at 1.76 in 2017, 1.7 in 2018.
The experts say oil price will be $45 a barrel in 2017, $55 in 2018.
News.Az