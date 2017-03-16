Yandex metrika counter

Fitch announces its forecast on inflation and manat rate in Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
Fitch announces its forecast on inflation and manat rate in Azerbaijan

Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will make up 9% in 2017, the experts Fitch Ratings said at the 6th annual conference in Azerbaijan.


The experts say the average annual inflation will reduce to 5% in 2018.
 
In 2016 the inflation made up 12.4%.
 
According to Azerbaijan’s forecast, the average annual inflation will be 7.3% this year.
 
Fitch forecasts the manat rate against dollar will stand at 1.76 in 2017, 1.7 in 2018.
 
The experts say oil price will be $45 a barrel in 2017, $55 in 2018.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      