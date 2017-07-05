Five Armenian servicemen killed, three wounded - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five Armenian servicemen were killed, three more were wounded as a result of tensions on the frontline.

One of the Armenian pages in social networks report that five killed and three wounded Armenian servicemen were brought to a hospital in Khankandi. The names of the victims are currently being specified.

The report also notes that the fact of mass poisoning has been fixed in one of the military units in Mardakert.

