Five arrested in Georgia for identity theft

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people have been arrested in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and the city of Gori today for identity theft and fraudulent activities.

The officers of the division for the fight against cybercrime under the central criminal police department as a result of operative-searching and investigative activities detained five people today.

The investigation revealed that the accused obtained the personal data of several Georgian citizens and took out loans from various microfinance organisations under their name. After receiving the approved loans, the defendants transferred money into their own accounts. As a result of this activity they stole 15,000 GEL, Agenda.ge reported.

News.Az

News.Az