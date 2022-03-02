Five Azerbaijani citizens die in Ukraine since start of conflict

Five Azerbaijan citizens have lost their lives in Ukraine since the beginning of hostilities, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Wednesday, a News.Az correspondent reports.

Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva noted that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine keeps taking the necessary measures to ensure the evacuation of compatriots.

