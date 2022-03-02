Yandex metrika counter

Five Azerbaijani citizens die in Ukraine since start of conflict

  • Society
  • Share
Five Azerbaijani citizens die in Ukraine since start of conflict

Five Azerbaijan citizens have lost their lives in Ukraine since the beginning of hostilities, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Wednesday, a News.Az correspondent reports.

Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva noted that the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine keeps taking the necessary measures to ensure the evacuation of compatriots.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      