Five Azerbaijani wrestlers into Tbilisi Grand Prix final

Five Azerbaijani wrestlers have reached the final of the 2019 Grand Prix of V. Balavadze and G. Kartozia in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In the freestyle event, Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov and Shamil Zubairov will contest gold medals in the 61kg and 92kg weight categories respectively.

In the Greco-Roman division, the 63kg final will see an all-Azerbaijani encounter, pitting Murad Mammadov against Elman Mukhtarov.

Islambek Davudov will wrestle for gold in the 72kg Greco-Roman final.

News.Az

