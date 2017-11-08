Yandex metrika counter

Five dead after explosion at paint factory in Turkey’s Bursa

Five died after an explosion at a paint factory in Turkey’s Bursa.

Five people were killed and four were injured on the morning of Nov. 8 after an explosion in a steam generator at a paint factory, in the Gürsu district of the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa, Governor İzzettin Küçük has stated. 

The building collapsed after the explosion and a number of health and rescue teams were dispatched to the area. Rescue work is reportedly ongoing.

