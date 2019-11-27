Yandex metrika counter

Five dead, four injured in U.S. high-rise building fire

  • World
  • Share
Five dead, four injured in U.S. high-rise building fire

Five people were killed and four others injured as a result of a high-rise building fire in Minneapolis in the U.S. state of Minnesota, on Wednesday morning, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The blaze broke out early Wednesday on the 14th floor of the 24-story building in a neighborhood near the city's downtown, a fire department official told reporters during a briefing.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said in a tweet the fire was under control.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      