Five die in underground gas explosion in Iran

Five people died and nine were injured due to underground gas explosion at an agricultural research site in southern Iran, IRNA news agency reported February 10.

The news agency said an electrical short circuit in an underground site led to the explosion.

The incident happened near the port city of Bandar Abbas, some 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

The report did not elaborate, but the disregarding of safety measures is the main cause of such incidents in Iran.

